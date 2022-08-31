Schools across SoCal brace for heat wave

Schools in Southern California are taking steps to keep students safe as a brutal and prevailing heat wave hits the area.

At Valencia High School Wednesday morning, football practice was moved to 7 a.m. as opposed to the usual afterschool practice time. Hart School District officials announced nine campuses within the district would reschedule outdoor activities to beat the heat.

"It’s so important. The early bird gets the work done. We have to take all the measures possible to make sure the kids are safe but at the same time, we’ve got to get the work done," Head Coach Larry Muir said.

On Tuesday afternoon, cross country athletes at John Burroughs High School in Burbank were seen running in the heat.

Burbank School District officials have since announced outdoor activities will be shortened and individual schools will have the option to cancel those activities altogether as temperatures were expected to reach triple digits in the San Fernando Valley.

The Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest school district in the nation, also announced safety measures to protect students from the heat. Some of those measures include:

Consider moving students to cooler rooms

Rescheduling outdoor activities

Water breaks

Portable misters

Encourage drinking water

The heat wave is expected to last through Labor Day weekend.