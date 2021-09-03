Man accused of shooting at school bus gunned down by police in Buena Park

A man accused of shooting at a school bus is dead after he was gunned down by police in Buena Park.

According to Captain Frank Nunes of the Buena Park Police Department, the incident started when an officer saw a man shooting at a school bus near the intersection of Orangethorpe Avenue and Western Avenue at around 2 p.m. Friday.

"He [officer] observed a male subject firing a handgun at a school bus. Our officer intervened immediately and a vehicle pursuit ensued through city streets of Buena Park," said Nunes.



Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The pursuit ended at the Buena Park School District Office on Orangethorpe Avenue. The suspect crashed through one of the gates.

"Once the vehicle got to the rear of the school district office, it collided with some parked vehicles and an officer-involved shooting occurred," said Nunes.

Two police officers opened fire at the alleged gunman, ultimately killing him.

Nunes said there was one student and a bus driver on the school bus at the time of the initial shooting, though police said it does not appear any bullets struck the bus.

No one on the bus was injured either.

"We're speaking with witnesses, conducting a thorough investigation to find out what happened. We can't rule anything out. We have to investigate this thoroughly and get statements from everyone who was involved," said Nunes.

The shooting prompted Buena Park Junior High School to go on lockdown before reopening less than an hour later.

Nunes said police do not know at this time if the suspect is connected to the district somehow or if he knew the student or bus driver aboard the school bus.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation as a weapon was recovered from the scene. Officials have not released the alleged gunman's identity.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.