Scene cleared after possible explosive device found near Industry strip mall

Authorities cleared the scene after Los Angeles Sheriff's Department deputies investigated a possible explosive device that was found near a strip mall in the City of Industry Monday night.

According to LASD, the device was found near the intersection of Almahurst Street and Hanover Road.

Just before 10 p.m. Monday, LASD's Industry station warned the public to stay away from the area, which is near a strip mall.

Later in the investigation, LASD officials said the explosive device was a container that Southern California Edison uses to store documents in electrical boxes.