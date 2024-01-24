Orange County ‘Satan Club’ for elementary students sparks debate among parents

The creation of an afterschool "Satan Club" at a San Clemente elementary school has some parents worried.

The issue was raised at a recent school district meeting, where parents brought their concerns to the board about possible "indoctrination" and "conversion" of children involved in the South Orange County club.

But other parents at the meeting were less opposed, citing the existence of a Christian-affiliated club already hosted at the elementary school as possible reasoning for its legitimacy.

While the name of the club has elicited some strong reactions from those in the Capistrano Unified School District, the club’s flier advertises "science and community service projects, puzzles and games, nature activities, arts and crafts, snacks and tons of fun."

Additionally, the flier notes that the club represents a "metaphorical construct of rejecting tyranny and championing the human mind and spirit" and that the club does not "attempt to convert children to any religious ideology."

Instead, the flier says, the club is intended to support "children to think for themselves."

Parents against the formation of the club took to social media to share their concerns. In an Instagram post, @informed_parents_of_capousd accuses the club of "grooming" children, and points out that the club is run by The Satanic Temple.

As of now, the club is still scheduled to hold its initial meeting at Truman Benedict Elementary School in mid-February.