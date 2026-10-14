Santa Monica Mountains parks and trails to close amid extreme wildfire danger

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The Brief Parks, trails and backcountry areas in the Santa Monica Mountains will close from Oct. 15 through at least Oct. 17 because of dangerous fire weather conditions. Four agencies are implementing a coordinated closure protocol to reduce wildfire risks and protect visitors, natural resources and public safety. Visitors are urged to avoid affected areas, check for updates and consider safe, open recreational locations outside the closure boundaries.



Parks, trails and backcountry areas throughout the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area will be closed beginning Thursday, Oct. 15, through at least Saturday, Oct. 17, as dangerous fire weather conditions bring an increased threat of wildfires to Southern California.

The closures will affect parks and trails managed by the National Park Service, California State Parks, the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy and the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA).

The widespread closures come as the four agencies implement a new coordinated protocol aimed at protecting visitors, reducing wildfire risks and improving public safety during Red Flag Warnings.

According to the agencies, the new framework is designed to minimize the potential for human-caused wildfire ignitions, protect natural resources and reduce the number of visitors who could require emergency evacuation if a wildfire breaks out during dangerous weather conditions.

The National Weather Service is warning of a high risk for extreme fire behavior Thursday through Saturday, with moderate to locally strong Santa Ana winds and low relative humidity creating conditions that could allow new fires to spread rapidly.

"The Santa Monica Mountains are one landscape, even though they are managed by several different agencies," said Jody Lyle, superintendent of Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. "A coordinated approach is important because it reduces confusion for visitors and it protects people and resources during high fire danger."

Officials say the new closure protocol will help ensure consistent decisions and public messaging across the various agencies responsible for managing the region’s extensive network of parks, trails and open spaces.

"Our agencies work together daily to manage parkland and protect open space in the Santa Monica Mountains," said Joseph T. Edmiston, executive director of the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy and executive officer of the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority. "This decisive framework for coordinating our decisions and communications during dangerous red flag events will give the public clear direction when wildfire conditions pose an extraordinary risk."

The coordinated approach is particularly important in the Santa Monica Mountains, where recreational areas managed by different agencies often share boundaries and interconnected trail systems.

Hikers, mountain bikers, trail runners and other outdoor enthusiasts are urged to avoid affected areas during the closure period and consider alternative recreational locations outside the closure boundaries, provided those areas remain open and conditions are safe.

Visitors should check for updated closure information before heading outdoors, as restrictions could be extended if dangerous fire weather persists.

For additional information about the closures and the new coordinated Red Flag Warning protocol, visit:

https://mrca.ca.gov/press/park-agencies-establish-coordinated-closure-protocol-for-red-flag-warnings-in-the-santa-monica-mountains/