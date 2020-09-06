Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Antelope Valley, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Ventura County Mountains
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM PDT, Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Orange County Coastal, Ventura County Coast
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 6:00 PM PDT until MON 10:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 6:00 PM PDT, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire
High Wind Watch
from TUE 6:00 AM PDT until TUE 6:00 PM PDT, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley

Santa Monica mountain trails closed through Labor Day weekend after hiker dies

Published 
Malibu
City News Service
(Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

MALIBU, Calif. - All trails in the Santa Monica Mountains in Malibu are closed Sunday and through the Labor Day weekend, after a hiker's apparent heat-related death.

It happened at 2 p.m. Saturday when the 41-year-old woman was at Tapia
Park in Malibu Creek State Park, according to Lt. Greg Evans of the Malibu-
Lost Hills Sheriff's Station.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, Evans said. Her identity has not
been disclosed.

The woman started hiking at 8 a.m. Saturday, said Malibu Search and
Rescue Team Leader David Katz.

"A few hours later, she suffered a reported seizure,'' Katz said. "CPR was initiated and performed for 20 to 30 minutes before she was pronounced.''

She died at 2:10 p.m. according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

An advisory closing the trails added that Malibu Search and Rescue responded to several heat-related rescues. The statement urged: "Please do not
hike in this heat wave.''

Trails will be closed through 5 p.m. Monday due to excessive heat.

The National Park Service & Mountains Recreation Conservation Authority (MRCA) also closed their trails.
 