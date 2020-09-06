Santa Monica mountain trails closed through Labor Day weekend after hiker dies
MALIBU, Calif. - All trails in the Santa Monica Mountains in Malibu are closed Sunday and through the Labor Day weekend, after a hiker's apparent heat-related death.
It happened at 2 p.m. Saturday when the 41-year-old woman was at Tapia
Park in Malibu Creek State Park, according to Lt. Greg Evans of the Malibu-
Lost Hills Sheriff's Station.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, Evans said. Her identity has not
been disclosed.
The woman started hiking at 8 a.m. Saturday, said Malibu Search and
Rescue Team Leader David Katz.
"A few hours later, she suffered a reported seizure,'' Katz said. "CPR was initiated and performed for 20 to 30 minutes before she was pronounced.''
She died at 2:10 p.m. according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.
An advisory closing the trails added that Malibu Search and Rescue responded to several heat-related rescues. The statement urged: "Please do not
hike in this heat wave.''
Trails will be closed through 5 p.m. Monday due to excessive heat.
The National Park Service & Mountains Recreation Conservation Authority (MRCA) also closed their trails.