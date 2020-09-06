Santa Monica mountain trails closed through Labor Day weekend after hiker dies

article

All trails in the Santa Monica Mountains in Malibu are closed Sunday and through the Labor Day weekend, after a hiker's apparent heat-related death.

It happened at 2 p.m. Saturday when the 41-year-old woman was at Tapia

Park in Malibu Creek State Park, according to Lt. Greg Evans of the Malibu-

Lost Hills Sheriff's Station.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, Evans said. Her identity has not

been disclosed.

The woman started hiking at 8 a.m. Saturday, said Malibu Search and

Rescue Team Leader David Katz.

"A few hours later, she suffered a reported seizure,'' Katz said. "CPR was initiated and performed for 20 to 30 minutes before she was pronounced.''

She died at 2:10 p.m. according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

Advertisement

An advisory closing the trails added that Malibu Search and Rescue responded to several heat-related rescues. The statement urged: "Please do not

hike in this heat wave.''

Trails will be closed through 5 p.m. Monday due to excessive heat.

The National Park Service & Mountains Recreation Conservation Authority (MRCA) also closed their trails.

