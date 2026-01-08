Santa Monica mother charged with murder in baby's death investigation

The Brief 24-year-old Carmen Anita Degregg has been charged with murder following the death of her baby. She allegedly made statements indicating she harmed her child and left the baby inside a Santa Monica apartment. She is due in court for her arraignment on Friday, Jan. 9.



The Santa Monica mother who was arrested following the death of her baby has been charged with murder, officials said.

What we know:

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office identified the suspect as 24-year-old Carmen Anita Degregg. On Wednesday, they announced she was charged with one count each of murder and felony assault of a child under eight causing death.

Her bail was set at $2 million and if convicted, she faces up to 25 years to life in state prison.

The backstory:

On Tuesday, Jan. 6, officers with the San Monica Police Department were informed shortly before noon that UCLA police detained a woman on campus who made statements indicating she had harmed her child and left the baby inside an apartment in the 2000 block of Broadway.

First responders rushed to a second-floor apartment at the Charlie Apartments, where they found the infant with severe injuries. Firefighters transported the child to a nearby hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mom arrested in death of baby in Santa Monica

What they're saying:

Neighbors said they watched in shock as first responders attempted life-saving measures.

"They brought a little boy down—I think it was a little boy—on a gurney," said Fred Moynier, who lives nearby. "A fireman was on top of his chest working him, trying to bring him back to life."

Police, forensic teams and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner were seen focusing their investigation on the apartment. Multiple sources familiar with the investigation told FOX 11 that detectives are examining whether the child’s injuries may have involved a frying pan.

Residents in the area said the incident has shaken the neighborhood.

"I just can’t understand why anybody would be in that state of mind to do something like that," said Sarah Coughlan, who lives nearby. "It’s kind of scary. Very disturbing."

"It’s pretty scary to have this happen in a pretty safe neighborhood," said another resident, Michelle D.

Police said the woman was taken into custody and booked at the Santa Monica Jail. Her identity, along with the child’s, has not been released.

Moynier said he also saw a man he believed was the child’s father being escorted by firefighters into a parking lot.

"He was pretty distraught," Moynier said.

What's next:

Degregg is due in court for her arraignment on Jan. 9.