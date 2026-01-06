Baby allegedly murdered in Santa Monica, mom detained

The Brief A woman is being detained over the death of her baby in Santa Monica. Santa Monica Police Department allegedly received a tip from UCLA police that a woman was detained on campus after allegedly telling people she injured her child.



A woman is reportedly in custody after a baby was murdered in Santa Monica.

What we know:

The Santa Monica Police Department received a tip from UCLA police that a woman was detained on campus after allegedly telling people she injured her child and left them behind at a home in the 2000 block of Broadway.

Santa Monica PD then went over the home in question and found a baby suffering from "significant injuries" on Tuesday, January 6. The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.

FOX 11's Matthew Seedorff reports the woman – believed to be the child's mom – has been arrested for her baby's death.

"Preliminary information indicates the baby was 14-months-old and the death involves a frying pan," Seedorff reports.

A source close to the City of Santa Monica also confirmed with FOX 11 that a male subject has since been questioned in connection to the baby's death.

What we don't know:

The baby's death remains under investigation. Officials have not made any announcements whether the woman detained is affiliated with UCLA as a student or campus staff.

It is also unknown if the man questioned in the baby's death is being looked at as a suspect.