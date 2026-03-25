Man accused of kidnapping UCLA students, sexual assault released on $600K bail

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Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673

The Brief Alexander Schecter, 24, has been released from custody for a second time after posting $600,000 bail following his arrest Friday. Originally arrested for kidnapping two UCLA students, Schecter now faces charges of rape, robbery, and extortion involving a separate October 2025 incident. UCLA investigators believe additional victims may exist and are urging the public to contact the department with any relevant information.



SANTA MONICA – A Santa Monica man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and sexual assault has been released from custody for a second time after posting bail, jail records show.

What we know:

Alexander Schecter, 24, was arrested Friday following an investigation into an incident involving two female UCLA students near campus earlier this month.

UCLA police said Schecter prevented two students from exiting his vehicle during a drop-off in the 500 block of Landfair Avenue and threatened them. The students, fearing for their safety, remained in the car as Schecter allegedly drove to the 400 block of Gayley Avenue.

Schecter was initially arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and false imprisonment but was released after posting bail.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: UCLA police arrest Santa Monica man on suspicion of sexual assault, kidnapping

Additional allegations

Following that initial release, detectives uncovered evidence of a previously unreported sexual assault involving a victim with no known university affiliation. That assault occurred between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Oct. 12, 2025, near Venice Boulevard and Clarington Avenue, investigators said.

Schecter was re-arrested Friday at his Santa Monica home and booked at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Twin Towers Correctional Facility.

He was booked on one count each of rape by force, forcible oral copulation, robbery, extortion and battery. Though his bail was set at $600,000, records show he has since been released.

Additional victims sought

What you can do:

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information or who may have been involved in an incident with Schecter is asked to contact the UCLA Police Department Investigations Division at 310-825-9371.