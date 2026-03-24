UCLA police arrest Santa Monica man on suspicion of sexual assault, kidnapping

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Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673



The Brief UCLA Students Threatened: Alexander Schecter, 24, was arrested after allegedly preventing two UCLA students from exiting his vehicle and threatening them on March 8. New Assault Allegations: Following his initial arrest, investigators uncovered a separate, previously unreported sexual assault from October 2025 involving a non-student victim. Public Appeal: Schecter is currently held on $600,000 bail; police believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.



LOS ANGELES – UCLA police arrested a Santa Monica man on suspicion of sexual assault and kidnapping, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.

What we know:

Authorities said UCLA police officers responded to the 500 block of Landfair Avenue on March 8 following a report of a possible kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Investigators said Alexander Schecter, 24, allegedly prevented two UCLA students from exiting his vehicle and threatened them. Fearing for their safety, the students remained in the car while Schecter allegedly drove to the 400 block of Gayley Avenue.

Detectives identified Schecter four days later and arrested him on suspicion of kidnapping and false imprisonment. He was booked and later posted bail.

Additional allegations

Following that arrest, detectives uncovered evidence of a previously unreported sexual assault involving another victim with no known university affiliation. That assault occurred between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Oct. 12, 2025, in the area of Venice Boulevard and Clarington Avenue, investigators said.

Schecter was arrested Friday at his Santa Monica home and taken to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Twin Towers Correctional Facility.

He was booked on one count each of rape by force, forcible oral copulation, robbery, extortion and battery. His bail was set at $600,000.

What you can do:

Detectives believe there may be more unreported incidents involving Schecter. Anyone with information or who may be a victim is asked to contact the UCLA Police Department Investigations Division at 310-825-9371.