Santa Monica hospital asks for public's help identifying ICU patient

Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica is asking for the public's help identifying a patient in the hospital's ICU.

According to officials, the man appears to be in his mid-60s and was brought by ambulance to the hospital on Oct. 3 after he was found unconscious in a local park.

The man's head was shaved as part of treatment. He has graying light brown eyebrows and facial hair, and scars on his head and face.

He has no visible tattoos or distinctive birthmarks.

Anyone who recognizes this patient is asked to call the hospital ICU at (310) 829-8745, or the main number and ask for the house supervisor on duty, (310) 829-5511.