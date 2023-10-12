Santa Monica hospital asks for public's help identifying ICU patient
article
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica is asking for the public's help identifying a patient in the hospital's ICU.
According to officials, the man appears to be in his mid-60s and was brought by ambulance to the hospital on Oct. 3 after he was found unconscious in a local park.
The man's head was shaved as part of treatment. He has graying light brown eyebrows and facial hair, and scars on his head and face.
SUGGESTED: Los Angeles hospital seeks help identifying patient
He has no visible tattoos or distinctive birthmarks.
Anyone who recognizes this patient is asked to call the hospital ICU at (310) 829-8745, or the main number and ask for the house supervisor on duty, (310) 829-5511.