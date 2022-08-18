Fight breaks out at Santa Monica High School, one student injured

A student at Santa Monica High School was injured in a fight on campus Thursday, and a suspect was being sought.

The male student, who suffered "facial lacerations," was taken to a hospital for treatment following the incident that occurred about 12:45 p.m. at the school in the 600 block of Pico Boulevard, said Santa Monica police Lt. Rudy Flores.

The severity of the injury was not immediately known, and it was unclear if a weapon was used, Flores said. The fight apparently involved multiple people, Flores said. It was unclear if the assailant was a student.

Thursday is the first day of the semester at the school, which was not placed on lockdown, Flores said.