A woman and her unborn baby were killed Saturday when a suspected DUI driver hit the car she was riding in head-on in Hesperia, according to San Bernardino County officials. The husband and the suspected DUI driver also suffered major injuries in the crash.

Andrew Ruddy and his wife Nicole Ruddy from Orange were driving aloud Highway 395 in Hesperia Saturday just before midnight, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Nicole Ruddy was 35 weeks pregnant.

As the couple were heading north along the highway, officials said Eddie Escobedo drove his Ford Explorer into oncoming traffic, hitting the Ruddy's Toyota Corolla head-on. Nicole Ruddy and her unborn baby were killed in the crash, while both Andrew Ruddy and Escobedo suffered what officials called "major injuries."

During the investigation, deputies determined Escobedo was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. He was treated for his injuries and booked. He now faces charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. He's being held on $100,000 bail.

Deputies are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Hesperia Police Station at 760-947-1500, or to submit tops anonymously by calling 1-800-782-7463.