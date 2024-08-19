Man on probation arrested in Santa Monica Big Blue Bus attack

article

Officials on Monday announced the arrest of a man accused of attacking another passenger unprovoked on the Santa Monica Big Blue Bus in late July.

On Monday, July 29, Santa Monica PD officers responded to the 3200 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, near Centinela Avenue, after they received a report of an assault that occurred on a Big Blue Bus.

When they arrived at the scene, they located the victim who informed them they were attacked from behind while seated on the bus. Investigators said the victim sustained significant injuries and that they were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the suspect had left the scene.

Using surveillance footage from the bus and neighborhood, along with TAP card information, investigators identified 34-year-old Erik Morgan as a suspect. Morgan is a Los Angeles resident.

Morgan was located and taken into custody on Friday, Aug. 9, and was then arraigned on Tuesday, Aug. 13. He now faces multiple felony charges including assault likely to cause bodily injury, aggregated battery and violation of probation.

Those who witnessed the attack or could provide additional information are asked to contact Detective Orta at 310-458-2292, Sgt. Chad Goodwin at 310-458-8931, or the Watch Commander at 310- 458-8427.