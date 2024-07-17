Drone catches thief breaking into car at Santa Monica Pier

New drone video shared by the Santa Monica Police Department shows an alleged thief breaking into cars at the Santa Monica Pier.

The incident happened July 6 in Lot 1 North, according to police.

In a statement, officials said the pilot observed a man wandering through the parking lot "acting suspiciously."

The suspect is seen walking up next to an unoccupied vehicle, pulling out a screwdriver and another tool from his sweatshirt pocket, and punching open the lock on the driver's side door.

He's then seen climbing inside the car, where he spends around two minutes before getting out.

The suspect does the same thing to a nearby truck.

With the help of the drone pilot, responding officers were assisted in locating the suspect, who was ultimately arrested for vehicle burglary and other theft crimes. The suspect was in possession of multiple stolen items.

Santa Monica PD's "Drone as a First Responder program" incorporates a sworn officer pilot who flies the drone and monitors radio channels, listening to 911 calls as they come into dispatch.

"Once on-scene, the pilot can provide updates, check for suspects fleeing and give a direction of travel, and guide in responding officers. All of this significantly increases our chances of successfully and safely ending dangerous incidents," police said describing the drone program.