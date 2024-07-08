Santa Monica beach brawl: Police ask public for help as new details revealed

Police are asking for the public's help as the investigation continues into a massive brawl that led to a stabbing near the Santa Monica Pier.

The incident happened June 29 around 2:21 p.m. north of the pier near Tower 14, police said.

An investigation revealed a vendor identified as Efigenio Tacuba approached a group of people at the beach and sexually battered several women, police said.

When Tacuba was confronted by other people in that group, he called for help from fellow vendors, who then used umbrella poles, belts, and at least one knife as a fight ensued between the two groups.

One person suffered a non-life threatening stab wound, while another suffered a possible broken ankle. Both were taken to local hospitals for treatment and are recovering.

Four people, including Tacuba, were arrested: Jorge Luis Cruz Murcia, Samuel Manzanarez Hernandez, and Oscar Samuel Hernandez. All four men have been charged with felony assault, while Tacuba was also charged with multiple counts of sexual battery, authorities said.

Additional arrests are anticipated, police said.

Anyone with information related to this incident or this individual, particularly cell phone video footage of the incident, is encouraged to contact Detective Holloway at Jacob.Holloway@santamonica.gov or the Watch Commander 24 hours at 310-458-8427.