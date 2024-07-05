Brush fire breaks out in Santa Clarita, firefighter taken to hospital

Firefighters are battling a brush fire in Santa Clarita.

The so-called ‘Plenty Fire’ broke out after 4 p.m. Friday near Copper Hill Dr. and Haskell Canyon Rd.

Responding crews estimated the blaze at 40 acres, with the potential to spread over 100 acres. But an hour later, crews on the scene reported good progress in slowing the blaze, which was then estimated at about 45 acres.

According to reports, the fire may have been sparked by a burning vehicle.

Several air tankers and water engines responded to the scene. So far, there appears to be no threat to surrounding homes and structures.

One firefighter was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital due to a heat-related illness.

The Angeles National Forest and LA County Fire Department are on scene working to contain the fire.

This fire sparked as Southern California faces an intense heatwave. Temperatures in Santa Clarita reached 107° F Friday.

