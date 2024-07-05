'Hills Fire' burns parts of Riverside County

Crews are working to contain a wildfire in Riverside County on Friday.

Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department responded to a call of the vegetation fire near the intersection of Juniper Flats Road and Mapes Road in Homeland, California.

At last check, the fire burned about 100 acres, according to Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department.

Officials did not say if nearby buildings and homes are in danger from the vegetation fire.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, July 5, there are no announcements of evacuation orders.