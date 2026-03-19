Santa Clarita after-school employee charged with six counts of lewd acts on a child

article

The Brief Elizabeth Elizarraraz was taken into custody on March 12 following allegations of sexual assault involving a minor at a Santa Clarita after-school program. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed six counts of lewd acts upon a child against Elizarraraz on Monday. Due to the suspect's frequent contact with children through her job, the Special Victims Bureau believes there may be additional unidentified victims.



Detectives are urgently seeking more information following the arrest of a Santa Clarita woman charged with multiple counts of sexual misconduct involving a minor.

What we know:

Elizabeth Elizarraraz, 32, was arrested on Thursday, March 12.

The investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department revealed that Elizarraraz met her victim at an after-school program on the 24900 block of Newhall Avenue in Santa Clarita.

She was an employee at the facility, while the victim was a participant in the program.

On March 16, the District Attorney’s Office at the San Fernando Courthouse formally charged her with six felony counts of lewd acts upon a child.

What we don't know:

The specific identity of the after-school program has not been explicitly named in the official sheriff's statement, nor has the exact duration of Elizarraraz's employment at that location.

While six counts have been filed, it remains unclear how many victims are currently represented in those specific charges or the timeframe over which the alleged abuse occurred.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the LASD expressed concern regarding the suspect's professional history.

"Based on the nature of the offenses, coupled with the facts that Ms. Elizarraraz has had contact with numerous juveniles in the course of her employment, detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims."

What you can do:

If you have any information regarding this case, or if you believe you or someone you know may have been a victim, you are urged to take the following actions:

Contact the Lead Investigator: Call Sergeant Joseph Mesa at the Special Victims Bureau at 661-471-1519.

Email the Bureau: Reach out to specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.

Remain Anonymous: Call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or use the "P3 Tips" mobile app.