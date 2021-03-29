Santa Ana winds returning to Southland, heightening fire concerns

article

Santa Ana winds will again gust across the Southland beginning Monday night and continuing into Wednesday, combining with low humidity levels to create a heightened risk of wildfires, the National Weather Service reported Monday.

Windy conditions are expected to begin Monday evening primarily in Santa Barbara County, then spread across Los Angeles and Ventura counties late Monday night and into Tuesday.

"Wind gusts with this event will likely be in the 30 to 45 mph range," according to the National Weather Service.

"(Minimum) humidities will fall into the single digits and lower teens, resulting in elevated fire weather conditions."

Wind advisories will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Los Angeles County mountains and the Santa Clarita Valley.

NWS forecasters warned that the winds will make driving treacherous for high-profile vehicles, while also bringing down tree limbs and potentially knocking out power.

Forecasters said the advisory will likely be expanded by Tuesday night across all of Los Angeles County and stretched into Wednesday.

"Offshore flow and winds aloft increase Tuesday night into Wednesday, and this will lead to stronger Santa Ana winds along with continued very low humidities," according to the NWS. "The current forecast calls for wind gusts between 35 and 55 mph will local gusts to 65 mph across wind prone areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, with the strongest winds focused in the mountains and Santa Clarita Valley."

The NWS warned that fire conditions will worsen Wednesday as compared to Tuesday, but the agency does not anticipate issuing any fire weather watches or red flag warnings.

"The offshore winds will weaken considerably Thursday before turning onshore, leading to a significant cooling trend starting Friday and continuing into the weekend," according to the NWS.

