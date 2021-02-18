Massive wind-driven mulch fire rages in Ontario

A massive wind-driven mulch fire raged in Ontario on Thursday morning, authorities said.

The Ontario Fire Department said the fire was reported at 1:20 a.m. near Chino and Euclid avenues.

Officials said fierce Santa Ana winds were gusting up to 30 mph in the area.

The fire department said multiple large mulch piles both wide and long were on the fire and that the fire spread to haystacks.

The fire is currently threatening structures.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.