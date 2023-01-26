VIDEO: 2 big rigs flip on 15 Freeway amid strong Santa Ana winds

At least two big rigs overturned on the 15 Freeway Thursday in Riverside County amid gusty Santa Ana winds that triggered high wind warnings across Southern California.

SkyFOX video shows a Costco truck overturned on the southbound 15 Freeway to the eastbound 60 Freeway, while a second truck was seen overturned on the eastbound 60 to the northbound 15 Freeway.

Strong Santa Ana winds continue to blow across Southern California Thursday, with a high wind warning in effect from the Malibu coast to the Antelope Valley with gusts up to 70 mph in some areas.

Northeast winds from 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph are expected in the Santa Monica Mountains, Acton and Mount Wilson with a high wind warning in effect until 10 p.m.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, northeast winds from 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are expected and a high wind warning is in effect until 6 p.m.

In the San Fernando Valley, Burbank and Woodland Hills, winds are expected between 25 and 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. A wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m.

In the Antelope Valley, Lancaster and Palmdale, winds from 20 to 30 mph are expected with gusts up to 45 mph. Stronger winds are in the forecast for the foothill areas. A wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m.

City News Service contributed to this report.