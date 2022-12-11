VIDEO: Firefighters rescue man swept away in Santa Ana River

Firefighters and paramedics conducted a swift water rescue in Orange Sunday morning.

Orange County Fire Authority and Anaheim Fire Department units responded to the area of the Santa Ana River and Garden Grove Boulevard after reports that a man was swept away in the river waters during Sunday's storm.

Crews were able to extract the adult make from the water by OCFA's swift water rescue team.

The man was transported to a hospital with follow-up care by OCFA's firefighter paramedics.

This wasn't the only water rescue during Sunday morning's storm. Firefighters in Ontario rescued a woman who was swept away in the wash.

The department reminded the public to stay away from all moving water during storms.

Steady rain fell on the Southland Sunday, with minor flooding, mud and debris flows closing some roads. Forecasters said heavy downpours and small hail were possible in some areas through Sunday evening. The storm is expected to pass through the area by Sunday night. Some lingering showers will be possible Monday morning, primarily in mountain areas, forecasters said.