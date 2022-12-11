Ontario firefighters rescue woman swept away in wash during weekend rain

Firefighters in Ontario Sunday morning rescued a woman who was swept away in the wash as rain moved across Southern California.

Ontario firefighters received a call for service around 7 a.m. reporting that a person was stuck in the Cucamonga Wash near Airport Dr.

Credit: Ontario Fire Dept.

Firefighters were able to successfully rescue the woman from the fast-moving wash. She was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Credit: Ontario Fire Dept.

The department reminded the public to stay away from all moving water during storms.

Steady rain fell on the Southland Sunday, with minor flooding, mud and debris flows closing some roads. Forecasters said heavy downpours and small hail were possible in some areas through Sunday evening. The storm is expected to pass through the area by Sunday night. Some lingering showers will be possible Monday morning, primarily in mountain areas, forecasters said.