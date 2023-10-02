Child custody dispute leads to police shooting, brief pursuit in San Pedro

Police shot at a female suspect who they said drove her car at officers on a Target store parking lot in San Pedro on Sunday night.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to a child custody dispute in the Target parking lot located at the intersection of North Gaffey Street and West Capitol Drive.

LAPD officials said the suspect jumped in her car and intentionally clipped another woman and drove toward officers as she tried to leave. That’s when officers opened fire.

Authorities said the suspect was not hit. A short pursuit ensued until the suspect crashed into a tree and was taken into custody.

The suspect suffered minor injuries in the incident.

The LAPD has not released the name of the suspect and no further information was released.