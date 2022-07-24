San Pedro shooting: 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Peck Park

Two people were killed and five others were injured Sunday afternoon after a shooting near a car show at a San Pedro park, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Reports of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro came in just before 4 p.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department tells FOX 11. SkyFOX was live over the park, where first responders could be seen giving chest compressions to an individual. LAPD confirmed that the department has declared a citywide tactical alert for a mass shooting at the park.

In a press conference Sunday evening, LAFD confirmed that two people were killed, but didn't disclose any information about the victims. They also said that LAPD is investigating the possibility that there were multiple shooters.

Earlier in the afternoon, LAFD confirmed that of the seven total victims on the scene four were men and three were women. All seven of those patients have been taken to area hospitals. LAFD confirms that at least three of those victims had gunshot wounds, including one man and one woman. According to officials, roughly 500 people were in the park at the time of the shooting.