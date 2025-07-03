Husband of woman found dead in San Marino house fire arrested, accused of murder

The Brief Deputies arrested a man accused of murdering his wife, who was found dead after a fire at their home Yoon Lai is accused of killing his wife Irene Gaw-Lai. At the time of the fire, deputies said Lai told them he wasn't home at the time of the fire.



Los Angeles County deputies arrested a man on Thursday accused of killing his wife back in January, after firefighters found her dead following a house fire at their San Marino home.

What we know:

LASD deputies arrested Yoon Lai on Thursday at the San Marino home.

The backstory:

Six months ago, a fire broke out at Lai's home. After firefighters put out the flames and got into the home, they found a woman dead inside.

The woman was Lai's wife, Irene Gaw-Lai.

Back in January, deputies said a man believed to be the victim's husband told investigators that he wasn't home at the time of the fire because he had taken his sons to baseball practice.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear if Gaw-Lai died in the fire, or before that.

What's next:

The LASD will present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday for potential charges.

Lai is being held in custody without bail.

Deputies are still investigating the case. Anyone with information should call LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.