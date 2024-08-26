OC shooting: Bodycam video shows deputies shoot suspect who decapitated parents

The Orange County Sheriff's Department has released bodycam footage of an officer-involved shooting involving a suspect who allegedly decapitated his parents and their dog.

On Tuesday, July 9, OC deputies responded to a mobile home park on Alipaz Street in San Juan Capistrano around 7:30 a.m after receiving a 911 call about a domestic assault.

The caller told dispatch that they received text messages from a family member that contained photographs of other family members who appeared severely injured and requested deputies check on their condition.

At that same time, dispatch received other 911 calls, including one from a maintenance worker at the mobile home park who reported that he had been attacked by a bloodied man, who was later identified as 41-year-old Joseph Brandon Gerdvil, the couple's son.

Deputies say Gerdvil stole the maintenance man's golf cart and fled the area.

The first caller, a cousin of Joseph, said he suffers from mental health issues and has been violent in the past.

When deputies arrived on scene, they entered the home to find the couple and their dog dead inside. The sheriff's department said their son had decapitated them.

Deputies quickly located Gerdvil on a bike path in the area of Calle Arroyo, which was three miles from the mobile home park.

At one point during his encounter with deputies, he threw a shovel at their patrol car.

He then exited the golf cart and walked towards deputies while yelling. A deputy instructed him to get on the ground multiple times, but the suspect refused and continued to walk towards the deputy with an object in his hand.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: OC man charged with murder for decapitating parents, dog

At that point, an officer-involved shooting occurred. Gerdvil was shot multiple times.

In the video, Gerdvil was heard saying "I love you. I'm sorry you're gonna have to die." He then said "just finish me off" as deputies were rendering aid.

Also during that time, Gerdvil was singing "What's Love Got to Do with It" and "I Just Called to Say I Love You."

Gerdvil was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition. He was then booked into the Orange County jail on suspicion of two counts of homicide.

Deputies determined the object in his hand was a metal water heater.

The sheriff's department released the bodycam footage in order to "foster greater public trust with the community."

"The Orange County Sheriff’s Department will publish Critical Incident Videos about incidents in which the actions of department members in the performance of their duties are likely to have a significant impact on the Department, community, citizens, or any other person, and/or incidents involving the use of deadly force or force resulting in serious physical injury," the department said in a statement.

Per protocol, the investigation of the deputy-involved shooting will be handled by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.