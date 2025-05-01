Ex-CHP captain charged with slapping flight attendant on LA-bound flight

The Brief Dennis Wally Woodbury faces a federal charge of abusive sexual contact, which carries a potential sentence of up to two years in prison. Court documents allege Woodbury engaged in inappropriate conduct with two flight attendants, including showing a photo with pornographic imagery and making crude gestures. He is free on $50,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment on May 12 in Los Angeles.



A former California Highway Patrol captain has been indicted on federal charges for allegedly engaging in abusive sexual contact with a flight attendant on a Los Angeles-bound flight.

What we know:

Dennis Wally Woodbury, 49, of Azusa, is charged with one count of abusive sexual contact within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States.

The incident occurred on April 13 during a JetBlue Airways flight from Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles International Airport.

Woodbury allegedly slapped a male flight attendant's buttocks and exposed himself to another flight attendant during the flight.

He was reportedly drinking heavily at the time.

Court documents reveal that Woodbury engaged in inappropriate conduct with two male flight attendants, including showing a photograph with pornographic imagery and making crude gestures. The flight attendants confirmed to law enforcement that they did not consent to Woodbury's behavior.

Woodbury made his initial federal court appearance last month and is currently free on a $50,000 bond.

What's next:

Woodbury's arraignment is set for May 12, where he will face the charges in court.

He faces a maximum sentence of two years in federal prison if convicted.