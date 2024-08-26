San Fernando Valley weapons store burglarized twice in one week

A Van Nuys store that sells non-lethal weapons was burglarized twice in the span of a week.

The latest incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. Monday at the Nake Store on Van Nuys Boulevard near Raymer Street.

Authorities said at least one suspect was captured on surveillance footage in the latest burglary using a rock to break the glass front door of the business that sells non-lethal pistols and rifles commonly used by law enforcement. The weapons don’t require a permit or background check and use kinetic projectiles and CO2 gas.

The same store was targeted by a group of burglars the week before on Tuesday, Aug.w0 around 3 a.m. when a group of at least five suspects made their way into the store after breaking a window.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 'They don't care about the alarms': Van Nuys weapon store burglarized

The store owner Mike Mahfoud says the suspects last week spent around 20 minutes inside the store as the alarm was going off and made it away with at least half a dozen weapons and projectiles.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Van Nuys station is investigating the burglaries with no arrests made.