'They don't care about the alarms': Van Nuys weapon store burglarized

A Van Nuys store that sells non-lethal weapons was burglarized early Tuesday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., the suspects smashed a window and made their way inside the Nake Store on Van Nuys Blvd. near Raymer St.

The store sells non-lethal pistols and riffles, which could easily be mistaken for real weapons. The non-lethal weapons and rifles use kinetic projectiles and Co2 gas. Some of the weapons are commonly used by law enforcement agencies.

At least five suspects spent 20 minutes in the store and got away with over half a dozen weapons, projectiles, and more.

"They went to the back storage and then they actually went through boxes. They took their dear sweet time, they don't care about the alarms. They don't care about what they did. There's a couple of them with faces completely shown. Five guys total. They jumped from the front, when they saw law enforcement they continued in the back alley, and they took their dear sweet time in the back. They don't even care about law enforcement showing up," said owner Mike Mahfoud.

The suspects are all outstanding; no description was provided.