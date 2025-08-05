Crews pull woman out of chimney in San Fernando

The Brief LAFD crews pulled a woman out of the chimney in San Fernando on Friday night. The woman was conscious and alert when rescue workers pulled her out. Officials don't yet know why she was there or how she got stuck.



Rescue workers pulled a woman out of a chimney in San Fernando on Tuesday.

What we know:

Rescue teams were called to the San Fernando Recreation Center around 6:45 p.m. after reports that a woman had gotten stuck in the chimney of one of the buildings.

SkyFOX was above the home as rescue workers were able to pull the woman, described as a woman in her 30s, out of the tight situation.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, she was conscious and alert after getting out of the chimney.

What we don't know:

Officials said that the woman was not affiliated with the rec center. She was not identified. It's not clear how the woman got stuck or why she was there.