San Diego considers proposal declaring itself 'safe city' for abortion

Several members of the San Diego city council will submit a proposal at their meeting Tuesday to declare San Diego a "safe city for reproductive freedom and access to abortion."

Councilman Stephen Whitburn wrote the resolution along with Council President Pro Tempore Monica Montgomery Steppe and Councilwomen Jennifer Campbell and Marni von Wilpert.

If passed, its supporters maintain it will establish San Diego as the first city to dedicate itself as a safe haven for abortion , according to local outlets.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is considering a similar proposal Tuesday from Supervisors Terra Lawson-Remer and Nora Vargas, which urges California to enshrine abortion access in the state Constitution.



"It is time for California to enshrine the right to choose in our state constitution," said Lawson-Remer. "We cannot stand by as people across our nation are stripped of our rights, and the progress so many have fought for is erased. We can build a firewall in the California state constitution and be a beacon of safe and legal abortion access."

The county proposal echoes one they passed in September in response to the controversial Texas law that bans most abortions. The resolution, which passed 3-1, proclaimed the county a champion of reproductive freedom.

The city council's consideration of the proposal comes two weeks after the San Diego Unified School District unanimously passed a resolution in support of abortion rights.

The resolution states and reaffirms "the right of students to release themselves from school to seek these confidential services without parent notification or consent."

