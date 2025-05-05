3 dead, 9 missing after panga boat believed to be carrying migrants capsizes near San Diego

At least three people are dead and nine others missing after a panga boat believed to be carrying migrants washed ashore near San Diego's Pacific Coast on Monday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

What we know:

Crews responded to a report of an overturned vessel around 6:30 a.m. in the area near Torrey Pines State Beach off the Del Mar coast, about 35 miles north of the Mexico border.

Three people were confirmed dead at the scene, and four survivors were taken to local hospitals for treatment of unspecified injuries, according to Jorge Sanchez, Encinitas Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Multiple people dead, missing after panga boat washes ashore near San Diego

Approximately 18 people were found on the beach during this "mass casualty incident," which led authorities to upgrade the call as a "major medical response" due to the number of potential victims.

"They were not tourists," U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Chris Sappey told The Associated Press. "They are believed to be migrants."

Multiple agencies are assisting the U.S. Coast Guard, including the San Diego Sheriff's Department, Encinitas Fire Department, and U.S. Border Patrol.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how many people were on board the panga boat and where it was headed.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE: Second panga boat washes ashore Malibu beach in one week

Details about where the boat came from and who was on board are under investigation.

What Is A Panga Boat?:

Pangas are open fishing boats with single or twin engines known as "pangas," commonly used by smugglers.

The one that washed ashore the coast Monday morning was over 20 feet long and had scuffed blue paint and wooden planks for seats. A pair of running shoes, more than a dozen life vests, and an empty waterproof cell phone bag and water bottles were discovered inside.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE: Second panga boat washes ashore Malibu beach in one week

Authorities also noted the single engine was visibly damaged.

In 2023, eight people were killed when two migrant smuggling boats approached a San Diego beach amid heavy fog. One boat capsized in the surf. It was one of the deadliest maritime smuggling cases in waters off the U.S. coast.

Weather Conditions:

Sebastian Westerink, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in San Diego, told the Associated Press winds were light in the area, with slow-rolling waves reaching about 6 feet. The water temperature was an estimated 63 degrees.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE: Wealthy California beach town skirts state's sanctuary law in planned migrant boat crackdown

What's next:

Search and rescue teams continue to search the area by helicopter and boat for any survivors.

The Source: Information for this story is from the U.S. Coast Guard and an interview with Jorge Sanchez, Encinitas Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief, on May 5, 2025. The Associated Press contributed.



