Panga boat washes ashore near San Diego; multiple people dead, missing

Multiple people are dead and several others missing after a panga boat capsized off the San Diego area coast Monday morning, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officials said crews responded to a report of an overturned boat off the coast of Del Mar around 6:30 a.m.

At the scene, they discovered at least three people dead and nine others unaccounted for. There were four survivors.

Further details on where the boat or passengers came from were not available.

Multiple agencies are on the scene, including the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story is from the U.S. Coast Guard.



