San Diego plane crash: Multiple fatalities after aircraft crashes in military housing development

The Brief A Cessna plane crashed in San Diego's Murphy Canyon neighborhood early Thursday morning. The area primarily houses military families. There were no survivors on the aircraft. However, no injuries were reported on the ground.



At least 100 residents in a San Diego neighborhood that houses military families were evacuated after a small plane crash during a foggy morning early Thursday.

While no injuries were reported on the ground, there were no survivors aboard the aircraft.

San Diego neighborhood rocked by early morning plane crash

What we know:

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Chief Robert Logan said they responded to reports of a plane down in the Murphy Canyon neighborhood, near Sculpin Street and Santo Road, just before 4 a.m. The area is just off the 15 Freeway.

Arriving firefighters found multiple homes and vehicles on fire.

Assistant San Diego Fire Department Chief Dan Eddy said firefighters initiated a quick attack and eventually upgraded it a second-alarm fire.

Officers quickly evacuated houses in the area and homes south of the scene.

"This is one of the largest military housing units in the world," said Captain Bob Heely, Commanding Officer of Naval Base San Diego. "Our foremost concern right now is to make sure that we have the safety of our families who reside [in the area]."

No injuries were reported on the ground, Eddy said.

Video from the scene shows homes and cars damaged by the flames.

Those who find debris or smell jet fuel are asked to call 619-531-2000.

Evacuation orders

Evacuations remain in place for Salmon, Sample and Sculptin streets.

An evacuation center has been established at Miller Elementary School. The school, along with Hancock Elementary, have canceled classes Thursday.

‘It was horrific to see’

What they're saying:

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said seeing the wreckage was jarring for first responders.

"It was pretty horrific to see," Wahl said. "For the police officers and firefighters to run in there and start trying to evacuate people out of the way and doing anything and everything they could to try and save somebody's life is pretty heroic."

He continued to say, "Our heartfelt condolences go to the families that were impacted by this."

What we don't know:

It's unclear how many people were on the Cessna aircraft.

San Diego authorities confirmed it was a private plane and not a military one. The early stages of the investigation revealed the Cessna originated from the Midwest and that the model can accommodate between eight and 10 people, including the pilot.

What's next:

Investigators will be at the scene for at least another 24 hours, San Diego officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration will join local authorities in the investigation.