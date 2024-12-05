San Clemente orthodontist charged with molesting 4-year-old boy, child porn

The Brief Frank Mogavero Jr. has been charged with molesting a young boy and possessing child pornography. Mogavero is an orthodontist and has offices in San Clemente, Mammoth and San Diego. He is accused of abusing a 4-year-old boy in 2013, then the same boy again in 2020. The boy Mogavero is accused of molesting is not one of his patients.



A popular San Clemente orthodontist has been charged with allegedly molesting a young boy repeatedly over the years and possessing child pornography.

Frank Joseph Mogavero, Jr. was charged Thursday, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced.

In addition to a San Clemente office, Mogavero has offices in San Diego and Mammoth.

SUGGESTED: Man arrested for decades-old child molestation case

According to the DA's office, the abuse began in Mammoth in 2013. Mogavero allegedly touched a four-year-old boy inappropriately. The abuse allegedly continued between 2018 and 2022 in Orange County, when the boy was 11 and 12 years old.

Officials said the boy was not one of Mogavero's patients.

"The sexual abuse of an innocent child is something that should outrage our entire community and we will continue to do everything we can to continue to protect children from the monsters who seek to prey on them," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a press release.

If convicted, Mogavero could face up to more than 16 years in prison. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 9.