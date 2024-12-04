Man arrested for decades-old child molestation case

The Brief George Philip Foord was arrested for allegedly molesting at least four children during the 1990s and 2000s. He was arrested in Florida where he currently lives and is awaiting extradition to Orange County. Police believe there may be additional victims.



The Huntington Beach Police Department arrested a man in connection with a decades-old child molestation incident.

In October 2024, police were contacted by a victim of a child molestation crime dating back to the 1990s. Detectives began their investigation and discovered three additional victims.

The victims were between the ages of 12 and 16 at the time of the crimes, which occurred throughout the 1990s and 2000s.

Detectives identified the suspect as 54-year-old George Philip Foord, who also goes by the name Phil.

George Philip Foord

Police say Foord currently lives in Ridge Manor, Florida, but lived in Huntington Beach during the time of the reported crimes.

The case was submitted to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and an arrest warrant was issued for Foord.

In November, detectives in Florida arrested Foord at his house. He remains in custody and is awaiting extradition to Orange County.

He is facing seven counts of Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Child Under

14, with bail set at $1 million.

Huntington Beach police believe there are additional victims. They released two photos of Foord: one from his 2001 California driver's license and a recent booking photo from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective M. Eskes at (714) 536-5967. You can remain anonymous by calling OC Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227).