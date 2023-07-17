San Bernardino Police seize 100+ ghost guns, shut down manufacturers

article

Police in San Bernardino Monday announced the seizure of more than 100 ghost guns and the shut-down of multiple businesses that were producing those unmarked weapons.

The seizures were part of a two-day raid last week in which the department's Special Investigations and Narcotics units issued eight warrants in San Bernardino and surrounding towns.

Through the warrants, police were able to recover 129 firearms, most of which were ghost guns, approximately $600,000 in cash and several pounds of narcotics. Eight people were also arrested, according to the SBPD.

SUGGESTED: Man gunned down at downtown LA recording studio

Last week's ghost gun seizures add to what the department called a record number of recovered firearms in 2023. The department has recovered more than 1,200 guns this year.