San Bernardino PD seeking public's help locating 20-year-old homicide suspect

The Brief The search is on for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a woman in San Bernardino earlier this month. The suspect was identified by authorities as 20-year-old Elvia Johnson. Officials released the suspect's photo to help in the search.



The San Bernardino Police Department sought the public’s help with locating a homicide suspect.

What we know:

On Wednesday, the department released a photo of the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Elvia Johnson.

Officials said on Sunday, Feb. 1 around 5 p.m., multiple people were involved in a fight in the 1600 block of West Concord Street, located near the intersection of W. 9th Street and Medical Center Drive.

Following the physical altercation, Johnson allegedly got into a car and shot the victim. The victim was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim was not released.

What you can do:

Those with information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts are asked to contact the San Bernardino Police Department’s Homicide Unit. Those with information on her whereabouts are encouraged to contact Det. Donald Roy at 909-998-3497 or Sgt. Erik Campos at 909-998-3491.