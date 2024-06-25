Man shot and killed near marijuana dispensary in San Bernardino

A man was shot and killed near a marijuana dispensary in a San Bernardino strip mall late Monday night, authorities said.

Officials with the San Bernardino Police Department said the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. near the business in the 2800 block of W. Rialto Avenue, between N. Meridian and Pepper avenues.

The business is unmarked but is known by locals as the Wonderful Medical Dispensary.

When officers arrived, they found the victim’s body on the lawn of the strip mall. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspected gunman was allegedly barricaded overnight. SWAT crews wearing tactical gear were deployed to the scene, where they remained for hours. However, by 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, they left with no signs of a suspect being taken into custody.

The adult male victim has not been publicly identified pending family notification and the homicide investigation continues.

The shooting occurred in the same strip mall where a 25-year-old security guard was killed in what police called an "unlicensed, illegally operated dispensary."