36 arrested, $25K worth of stolen goods recovered in San Bernardino County
Photo courtesy San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department
LOS ANGELES - A massive retail theft operation across San Bernardino County resulted in the arrests of 36 people and the recovery of $25,000 worth of stolen merchandise, according to the sheriff's office.
The crackdown happened between July 26 and Aug. 8 with participating agencies including Rancho Cucamonga Station, the California Highway Patrol, the San Bernardino Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations.
Investigators with the aforementioned agencies made 17 felony arrests and 19 misdemeanor arrests, authorities said. A total of $25,411 in stolen property was recovered.
"The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department became concerned with the rise in thefts at retail stores, which often involved organized crews that conspire to commit robberies, burglaries, shelve sweeps, and vandalism," officials said in a statement.
"These violent criminals terrorize the citizens of San Bernardino County by utilizing intimidation tactics and a mob mentality that creates an unsafe and uncomfortable shopping environment for our residents."
The retail theft operation focuses its efforts on the Rancho Cucamonga, Apple Valley, Hesperia, Victorville, and Chino Hills shopping districts.