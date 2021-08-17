Deputy shot in San Bernardino, vehicle found completely torched at scene

A shocking video captures the moment more than a dozen shots were fired as a deputy tried to pull a driver over in San Bernardino Tuesday.

According to San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Shannon Dicus, one of his deputies was trying to get the suspect to pull over at around 4:15 p.m.

The deputy was shot during the traffic stop attempt, suffering minor injuries to their face as well as shrapnel hitting them in the arm, according to Dicus.

The deputy – who is in their late 20s and had been with the department for about four years – was alert, coherent and talking when they were at the hospital, Dicus said.

SkyFOX was over the shooting scene near the intersection of Bobbett Drive and East Olive Street where there was heavy law enforcement presence. A completely burned-down deputy cruiser was found at the scene. Dicus said the torched cruiser was driven by the deputy.

Authorities are working to gather more details about the suspect, who remains on the run.

