Expand / Collapse search

Deputy shot in San Bernardino, vehicle found completely torched at scene

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
San Bernardino
FOX 11

Deputy shot: Video captures moment dozens of shots fired in San Bernardino

A shocking video captures the moment about dozens of shots were fired as a deputy tried to pull a driver over.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A shocking video captures the moment more than a dozen shots were fired as a deputy tried to pull a driver over in San Bernardino Tuesday.

According to San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Shannon Dicus, one of his deputies was trying to get the suspect to pull over at around 4:15 p.m.

The deputy was shot during the traffic stop attempt, suffering minor injuries to their face as well as shrapnel hitting them in the arm, according to Dicus.

Deputy shot after trying to pull driver over in San Bernardino, cruiser found torched

A deputy is recovering at the hospital after a traffic stop took a violent turn in San Bernardino.

The deputy – who is in their late 20s and had been with the department for about four years – was alert, coherent and talking when they were at the hospital, Dicus said.

SkyFOX was over the shooting scene near the intersection of Bobbett Drive and East Olive Street where there was heavy law enforcement presence. A completely burned-down deputy cruiser was found at the scene. Dicus said the torched cruiser was driven by the deputy.

San Bernardino shooting: Witness shares video of burning cruiser

A witness from the scene captured a video of the burning deputy cruiser.

Authorities are working to gather more details about the suspect, who remains on the run.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.