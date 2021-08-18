2 officers hurt, 1 dead in shooting in Highland

A shooting leaves two officers hurt and a civilian dead in Highland Wednesday.

According to the San Bernardino Police Department, officers are asking the public to avoid the area between Baseline Street and Victoria Avenue in Highland due to the shooting investigation.

Officers did not specify if the person killed in the shooting was a suspect or an innocent person.

Wednesday's police activity comes just a day after a deputy with San Bernardino County was shot when they tried to pull a driver over in San Bernardino. San Bernardino city PD – not to be confused with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department – says the two incidents are related but did not specify how they are linked.

Below is a video of Tuesday's shooting in San Bernardino:

The officer hit in Tuesday's San Bernardino shooting is recovering at the hospital. Officials did not give the exact conditions of the two officers hit in Wednesday's shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.