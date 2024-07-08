Fire in San Bernardino County forces evacuations at ski resort

As a heatwave continues to scorch Southern California, another brush fire sparked, this time in San Bernardino County.

The Vista Fire broke out Sunday, July 7, just before 10 a.m. in the community of Lytle Creek. Over 270 fire personnel are attacking the fire from the air and ground.

As of Monday evening, the fire burned 588 acres and is 0% contained.

According to the San Bernardino National Forest, the fire is burning in steep rugged terrain.

Evacuations and Road Closures

An evacuation order was issued for the Mt. Baldy ski resort. Portions of the PCT are closed from the Lytle Creek area to Mt. Baldy.

Lytle Creek Road is closed at Glen Helen Parkway to the public. Residents are the only ones allowed in.

Hikers are also urged to stay off the trails in the Mt. Baldy area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.