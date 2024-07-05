California heat wave: Hot and hazy conditions expected over several days

It’s been hot in Southern California over the past few days and it’s going to get even warmer as we head into the weekend due to a prevailing heat wave, meteorologists warn.

Friday will be the peak of the heat wave with temperatures spiking an additional 5–15 degrees on top of the already-excessive heat wave we’re experiencing away from the coast.

However, even the coastline will see above-average temperatures on Friday.

There will be some cooling on Saturday, and even more on Saturday, but considering we’ll be coming down from such extreme numbers, the excessive heat warnings will be warranted for some inland spots.

Weather Alerts

In anticipation of the scorching temperatures, the National Weather Service has issued some heat advisories.

Heat Advisory

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for a large portion of Southern California through 6 p.m. Sunday. The NWS urges people to take extra precautions, such as staying hydrated, staying in air-conditioned rooms and staying out of the sun.

The Heat Advisory is place for the inland communities in Los Angeles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventra counties.

Excessive Heat Warning

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect from Friday at 11 a.m. to Saturday at 9 p.m. in San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Triple-digit heat is expected with temperatures reaching up to 112 degrees.

The NWS said heat-related illnesses increase significantly and residents are asked to stay hydrated and to remain indoors in air-conditioned rooms.

Air Quality Alert

It’s going to be hot and hazy and the South Coast AQMD issued an air quality alert due to high levels of smog. The alert went into effect Wednesday at 11 a.m. and remains in place through 7 p.m. Saturday.

The alert impacts a large portion of SoCal including the Inland Empire in cities such as Fontana, Corona, Palm Springs, and Lake Arrowhead, as well as Orange County from the coastline to the inland communities including San Clemente, Anaheim, Fullerton and Mission Viejo.

Los Angeles County will also see poor air quality with the same alert in places. This includes the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, Lake Castaic, those in the Santa Susana Mountains, and cities such as Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City and Downey.

Exposure to elevated levels of ozone is harmful to those with asthma, as well as those with respiratory diseases.

How long will the heat wave last?

The "death ridge" of high pressure responsible for the prolonged heat event will stick around for a while and will begin sliding east of us by Friday of next week, bringing minimal relief.