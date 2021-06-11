San Bernardino County Sheriff's Sgt. Dominic Vaca to be laid to rest Friday

Friday marks a somber day in San Bernardino as loved ones say goodbye to fallen San Bernardino County Sheriff's Sgt. Dominic Vaca, who died after he was ambushed by a pursuit suspect in Yucca Valley on Memorial Day.

He was 42 years old and spent 17 years with the department.

The private memorial service begins at 10 a.m. and he will be buried at the Riverside National Cemetery.

Vaca was shot and killed on May 31 following a vehicle pursuit of a motorcycle in Yucca Valley.

Deputies were conducting enforcement operations for off-highway vehicle violations when they attempted to stop the motorcycle near Paxton Road and Imperial Drive for having no license plate.

The driver abandoned the motorcycle near Dumosa Avenue and Sunnyslope Drive and allegedly set up an ambush for responding deputies. As the deputies approached the motorcycle the subject opened fire on them, fatally wounding Sergeant Vaca.

Other deputies returned fire and killed the subject.

Sergeant Vaca was flown to a trauma center where he died a short time later.

He leaves behind his wife and two daughters, ages 11 and 4 months.