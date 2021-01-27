San Bernardino County plans for vaccination super sites and mobile units

San Bernardino County plans to open several additional vaccination clinics soon and a total of five mass vaccination sites.

"There will be multiple super sites because we are the country’s largest geographical county," said San Bernardino Co. Board Chairman Curt Hagman.

The first mass vaccination site will start accepting appointments by next week for all healthcare and critical workers in Phase 1A and seniors 65 and over.

"We’re going to go one step further sending out mobile vans to go out in some of the populations for equity reasons. This will help with some of the residents that don’t have access to transportation. We don’t want them driving hours and waiting hours to get the shot," said Hagman.

In the next few weeks, Hagman says there should be between 15 to 20 vaccination clinics more than doubling the current amount. Each of the five mass vaccination sites will be planned in each supervisor’s district.

San Bernardino County is working to increase second dose appointments after scheduling difficulties were experienced online.

Officials announced plans to open Arroyo Valley High School in San Bernardino as a site for second doses of the vaccine only.

The county also extended the hours of operation for its COVID-19 hotline to 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For information on the vaccine and appointments in San Bernardino County visit https://sbcovid19.com/vaccine/.

