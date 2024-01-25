San Bernardino child reported to be first RSV-related death in county

The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health announced the county's first RSV associated death in a child.

The child, who was severely immunocompromised, passed away in December. The child was under the age of 5, the department reported.

RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) is a common respiratory virus that often causes colds but can be severe for infants and older adults and spreads when someone with the virus sneezes or coughs, through close contact with someone who is sick, or by touching infected surfaces and then touching your face without first washing your hands.

People with RSV typically have fever, cough, runny nose, wheezing, and in very young infants, an increased irritability and difficulty breathing.

"The loss of this young child underscores the importance of heightened awareness and protective measures, especially for vulnerable populations including older adults, pregnant people, and infants," Dr. Michael Sequeira, San Bernardino County’s Health Officer said in a statement.

How to avoid RSV

The health department says taking precautions is critical.

Frequent handwashing

Avoid close contact with sick individuals, particularly infants and those with compromised immune systems.

Practice respiratory hygiene: Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow and dispose of tissues in the trash immediately.

Sanitize surfaces, regularly clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces.

Get vaccinated: Vaccines are available to older adults, pregnant people, and infants.

More information can be found online.

