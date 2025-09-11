Salvage efforts underway after container spill at Port of Long Beach

The Brief Dozens of shipping containers fell off a cargo vessel at the Port of Long Beach, prompting a recovery effort and investigation. The shipping channel remains partially closed while crews work to recover about 30 containers still underwater. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation by the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board.



Salvage and recovery efforts are underway at the Port of Long Beach after approximately 75 shipping containers fell from the cargo vessel Mississippi.

Timeline:

The port pilot notified the U.S. Coast Guard of the incident around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Vessels and air resources to the location were dispatched to Pier G, berth 232.

Operations to recover the containers began on Wednesday morning.

As of Thursday, salvage and recovery work are still ongoing.

What they're saying:

Officials are working to restore full operations at the pier as quickly and safely as possible.

Capt. Stacey Crecy, commander, U.S. Coast Guard, sector Los Angeles-Long Beach, said in a statement, "This is still a dynamic situation with many unknowns."

"Although this incident was at one berth at the port, we will continue to act with caution as we recover containers and restore full operations at the Pier G terminal as quickly and safely as possible," said Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero.

He added thanks to the quick response by all involved.

"First the workers and companies right at the docks working the ship, then on to all of the agencies who have responded to protect life, safety and commerce."

What we know:

Approximately 75 shipping containers fell off the vessel, with about 30 still underwater.

The shipping channel is not completely clear, and a 500-yard safety zone has been placed around the Mississippi.

No hazardous materials have been identified in the containers.

Some of the containers landed on a barge alongside the vessel, while most that went into the water did not break open.

Cargo operations at the terminal were temporarily suspended.

What's next:

An investigation led by the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board is underway to determine the cause of the incident.